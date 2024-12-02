Man pleads guilty to riot over his involvement in summer disorder
John Kirtley had initially pleaded guilty to violent disorder, which has a maximum penalty of five years in prison, in relation to his behaviour in Sunderland on August 2.
Prosecutors then charged him with the more serious offence of riot, which carries up to a ten year jail term.
At Newcastle Crown Court today (December 2) the 26-year-old, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to riot.
Shocking pictures presented before the court showed Kirtley confronting and kicking out at police and pushing a shopping trolley during the violence.
Judge Julie Clemitson said he will be sentenced in January and remanded him in custody in the meantime.