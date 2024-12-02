Man pleads guilty to riot over his involvement in summer disorder

A man has admitted riot over his involvement in the disorder in Sunderland during the summer (2024)

John Kirtley had initially pleaded guilty to violent disorder, which has a maximum penalty of five years in prison, in relation to his behaviour in Sunderland on August 2.

John Kirtley. | NP

Prosecutors then charged him with the more serious offence of riot, which carries up to a ten year jail term.

At Newcastle Crown Court today (December 2) the 26-year-old, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to riot.

Shocking pictures presented before the court showed Kirtley confronting and kicking out at police and pushing a shopping trolley during the violence.

Judge Julie Clemitson said he will be sentenced in January and remanded him in custody in the meantime.