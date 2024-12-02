Man pleads guilty to riot over his involvement in summer disorder

By Karon Kelly
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 14:53 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man has admitted riot over his involvement in the disorder in Sunderland during the summer (2024)

John Kirtley had initially pleaded guilty to violent disorder, which has a maximum penalty of five years in prison, in relation to his behaviour in Sunderland on August 2.

John Kirtley.John Kirtley.
John Kirtley. | NP

Prosecutors then charged him with the more serious offence of riot, which carries up to a ten year jail term.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At Newcastle Crown Court today (December 2) the 26-year-old, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to riot.

Shocking pictures presented before the court showed Kirtley confronting and kicking out at police and pushing a shopping trolley during the violence.

Judge Julie Clemitson said he will be sentenced in January and remanded him in custody in the meantime.

Related topics:SunderlandPolice
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice