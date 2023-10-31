He will be sentenced next month.

A drunken music fan is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to racially abusing a police special constable after being ejected from pop star Beyoncé’s spring-time concert in Sunderland.

Danny Edmondson, 28, was removed from the open-air Stadium of Light show by security staff after he fell out with friends on Tuesday, May 23, a court heard.

Edmondson, of Poplar Lea, Brandon, Co Durham, was then arrested for being drunk and disorderly and twice verbally abused the officer during his early detention.

He fired a mouthful of racist abuse at his male victim, who is of English and Asian heritage, while being transported to the city’s Southwick police station.

Fans arrive at the Stadium of Light ahead of Beyonce's Renaissance tour

And he repeated his abuse against the same lawman while being booked into custody, prosecutor Paul Anderson told magistrates in South Tyneside.

Mr Anderson said: “The defendant was ejected from the Beyoncé concert for being drunk and disorderly.

“He then exacerbated matters considerably by swearing at the officer while in transit to the police station.

“He continued with similar abuse of the same officer when he arrived at the custody suite.

“It was a sustained incident and it happened through transit and into custody. It can’t be said to be an isolated incident.

“There was abuse to the officer and other officers were present. You’re going to want a report.”

Edmondson pleaded guilty to two counts of causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress and a single charge of being drunk and disorderly.

The court heard the self-employed beautician has a single previous conviction for drink driving.

Harry Burn, defending, said Edmondson’s offences were low level enough to be dealt with without the need of a pre-sentence report.

Mr Burn added: “It was the Beyoncé concert. He got a last-minute ticket and met up with friends he’d not seen for a year. There was an argument.

“It was wrong for him to say what he said to the special constable. He was apologetic in interview. It was a one-off. He regrets it and is embarrassed.

“It is about a mile from the Stadium of Light to Southwick. I would suggest it was not a sustained incident.”