Man mentioned his ex in Facebook post while banned from referring to her online

Christopher Emery was given a suspended prison sentence and a restraining order after being convicted of offences, including a malicious communication charge, against his former partner in August 2020. As a result he was banned from referring to the woman, by name or implication, on the internet.

But Newcastle Crown Court heard, just three months later, a colleague of the victim noticed a post on Emery's Facebook which breached the social media ban. Prosecutor Emma Dowling said the post contained court documentation, referred to the victim, saying she "wins again" and added: "We live in a ***** up world where women can take, take, take then break, break, break. Justice is pointless. Rehabilitation is pointless."

The court heard the colleague who saw the post took a screenshot of it and alerted the victim, who contacted the police. It had been deleted within hours.

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court.

The victim said in a statement: "This has made me scared that the harassment will simply never end, despite the court orders in place. I feel he still controls our relationship and I will never be safe and free from him."

Emery, 31, of Langdale, Washington, admitted breach of a restraining order. Helen Towers, defending, said Emery "puts his mouth into gear without thinking" and had taken the post down within hours.

Miss Towers said Emery has now moved away, is in employment and there has been no further trouble.

Mr Recorder Rippon sentenced him to a community order for 18 months with 80 hours unpaid work and a £275 fine.

