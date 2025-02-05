Man makes bizarre excuse after exposing himself in Sunderland

A man who exposed himself in Sunderland believed he was taking his clothes off at home while getting ready for bed, a court heard.

Christopher Chapman, 36, flashed his genitals as he walked in Church Street and made the bizarre excuse about his behaviour after his arrest.

His solicitor insisted Chapman, who had consumed alcohol, had no sexual motivation when committing his crime on Saturday, February 1.

District Judge Zoe Passfield agreed but still jailed him for a total of 16 weeks for two offences including exposure.

Prosecutor Michael Embleton told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “It’s not a specific victim who has been followed or pursued, and there was no masturbation.

“He has a very extensive record. I haven’t had the chance to check everything, but I can’t find anything like this offence previously.”

Chapman pleaded guilty to charges of exposure and failing to comply with the requirements of a community order, imposed last October for a previous offence.

Heather Bolton, defending, said: “This offence occurred while Mr Chapman had consumed alcohol and there was substance misuse.

“On this occasion, he was in a bus stop. He believed he was getting undressed and going to bed and was then walking along an alley.

“He is genuinely remorseful for this. He didn’t intend to cause anybody any harm or distress by this.

“He’s living in hostel accommodation, it is not entirely satisfactory. It’s full of people who misuse drugs and alcohol.

“He’s desperate to get away from that accommodation and to live by himself.

“If he goes to prison, he will lose his accommodation and when he’s discharged from prison, he’ll be back to square one.

“I ask if there’s any sentencing in the community to avoid that scenario. He was under the influence of something, it was not for sexual gratification.”

Judge Passfield jailed Chapman for 12 weeks for breaching his community order and to four weeks for exposure, to run consecutively, and he must pay a £154 victim surcharge.

The judge told him he had shown no remorse for the community order breach and his moment of exposure had been in a busy city centre.