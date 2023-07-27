A pub customer caused horror injuries when he threw a wooden bar chair at the face of a woman who had tossed a beer mat at his back to "lighten the mood".

Colin Clark left the 44-year-old victim with a fractured tooth, cut tongue, swelling to her face that caused eye closure, bruising and a gash to her forehead that was "down to the bone".

Colin Clark. Picture c/o Northumbria Police.

Newcastle Crown Court heard they were both drinking at the Beehive pub in Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, on a Saturday afternoon last September and Clark had told the woman he was going to take her home but she told him to "get lost".

Prosecutor Neil Pallister said Clark later called the woman a "****" but then apologised when confronted and gave her a cuddle before she returned to her seat, at a separate table.

Mr Pallister told the court: "Having sat down, he had his back to her. She states, to lighten to the mood, she picked up a cardboard beer mat and threw it towards him, which hit him on the back.

"The defendant then turned around, asked who had thrown it and she said it was her.

"The defendant then stood up and can be seen on CCTV to pick up a wooden chair and throw it at her, which effectively hit her full in the face."

The court heard the woman received treatment at hospital and her forehead wound, which is likely to leave a scar, was sutured.

She said in a victim statement: "I've been having nightmares.

"I'm scared to go into Sunderland city centre unless I'm with my boyfriend.

"I am jumpy and nervous in case I see him. "

Clark, 37, of Kemble Square Southwick, Downhill, Sunderland, who has previous convictions, admitted causing grievous bodily harm.

Judge Roger Thomas sentenced him to 16 months behind bars with a five year restraining order to protect the victim.

The judge said the chair was a "substantial" item and caused some permanent damage.

Tony Cornberg, defending, said Clark's reaction to the "slight" of having a beer mat thrown at him was "reckless" rather than a conscious decision to cause injury.

Mr Cornberg added: "This is a complete over-reaction by him, there is no getting away from it."