Man left unrecognisable after brutal attack in his Sunderland home

The Law Courts in Newcastle.

A dog owner was left "unrecognisable" after a brutal attack in his home by his ex girlfriend and two men who also took his pet.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abigail Snaith had been in a previous relationship with the victim, claimed he owned her money and warned "people would become involved" if he did not pay it back.

Newcastle Crown Court heard on March 24 last year Snaith, her then partner James Loughney and their pal Corey Chesterton stormed into his home in Sunderland and subjected him to sickening violence, caused £2,000 damage then took his dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim was able to contact his mother after the attack, who said he was "unrecognisable" due to his injuries and there was "blood everywhere".

He was taken to hospital with fractures, significant swelling, bruising and lacerations and needed a chest drain for two days.

Snaith, 33, of Whitehall Lane, Grindleton, Cumbria, who is now pregnant, admitted causing grievous bodily harm and has been jailed for 21 months.

Chesterton, 23, of no fixed address, admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent, burglary and causing damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also admitted an unrelated affray charge and has been jailed for three years and three months.

Loughney, 39, of High Street, Liverpool, admitted causing grievous bodily harm and was sentenced to two years, suspended for two years with rehabilitation requirements.

Judge Sarah Mallett said: "He was the ex partner of Snaith and Loughney was her current partner at the time.

“The complainant doesn't know Chesterton and Loughney but of course you Snaith knew his address and between September 2023 and March 2024 you had been demanding money from him and saying if you didn't get the money people would become involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's what happened on March 27 2024. He was at home along with two friends and his dog, socialising and drinking.

"You three entered the address without permission and demands were made to him to return a bank card. He said he didn't have the bank card.

"He was then subject to an attack."Chesterton was the main aggressor, you began punching him in the face. He was then pulled to the ground and assaulted on the floor, punched and kicked.

"You Loughney became involved in the violence and attacked him."For a period of time you all went into the hallway before returning again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You Chesterton had a bread knife which was used to threaten him and the two men continued to use violence.

"Snaith shouted 'give us the bank card and they will leave you alone'. He didn't have the bank card though and the attack therefore continued.

"His television was taken from the wall by Chesterton, a large television, which was then used to hit him over the head. You picked up a broom handle and struck him with that with such force the handle snapped.

"During the assault the mirror came off the wall and hit him."The attack stopped abruptly and you then all left, taking his dog with you."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the attack the victim's television and mirror were smashed, his bed was turned upside down, his wardrobe was damaged and electrical items were taken.

The court heard Chesterton was still a young man at the time of the offence and has a troubled background.

Loughney has since gone into a rehabilitation facility for alcohol problems and has shown remorse.

Snaith, who was a heavy drinker at the time, has had issues with homelessness and alcohol and has served most of her sentence in custody during various periods of remand.