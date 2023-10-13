Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been left with life-threatening injuries after a reported collision.

Shortly before 11.40pm on Wednesday, October 11, Northumbria Police received a report of a one-vehicle collision in Moorway, Washington.

It was reported that a grey Citroen C4 had been travelling westbound from Windlass Lane when, for reasons yet to be established, it collided with a lamppost on the street.

Emergency services attended the scene and found a man, aged 33, had suffered a serious head injury. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Two other occupants believed to have been in the car at the time of the collision had left the scene before police officers arrived.

An investigation into the collision has been launched and police officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward to help with their investigations.

Windlass Lane in Washington where the incident is reported to have taken place.

PC Gary Collins said: “This is a very serious collision which has left a man fighting for his life in hospital.

“A number of enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what has happened in the moments prior, and also to locate all parties believed to have been involved.

“We would urge those who were in the car – or anyone with information – to get in touch with us as soon as possible. Please do the right thing and speak to police.

“Your information, no matter how small it may seem, could prove vital in the early stages of our investigation.”

Officers are particularly keen to hear from any witnesses who were in the area at the time and may have CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist their investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northumbria Police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website or by calling 101 and quoting reference number NP-20231011-1331.