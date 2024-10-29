Man left bruised and bleeding after attack in Sunderland supported accomodation

Two men have been jailed after they attacked a resident in a hostel and left him bruised and bleeding.

Kyle Thompson and Ryan Wilson were caught on CCTV when they attended the victim's home, in supported accommodation in Sunderland, on May 4.

Kyle Thompson

Newcastle Crown Court heard the man was left with an injury to his eye, swelling to his face and had blood around his ear.

He told a member of staff he had been "beaten up" when asked about his injuries but refused to provide a statement to police.

Thompson, 29, of St Barnabas Way, Sunderland and Wilson, 33, also of St Barnabas Way, admitted causing grievous bodily harm.

Ryan Wilson.

At the time of the attack, Thompson was out on bail after he sparked a police chase around Ryhope Road in the city on April 4 and travelled at speeds of up to 70mph in his bid to get away.

Thompson admitted dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, having no insurance and failing to provide a specimen.

Thompson has been jailed for a total of one year and ten months with a two year driving ban after his release.

Wilson has been jailed for a year.

Both men, who have previous convictions, were given a three-year restraining order to protect the victim.

Kate Barnes, defending, said Thompson has overcome addiction, suffered bereavement and is now working extremely hard to change.

Tony Cornberg, defending Wilson, said all of the offending has been drink related and he is determined to stop.