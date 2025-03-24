A man who drove at nearly 100mph to escape the police, with a “helpless” three year-old child in the back seat has been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle Crown Court heard how Daniel Duffy, 39, had “no regard for the three-year-old in his backseat when he drove at 98mph on the A690 and ran red lights last October” (2024).

Daniel Duffy. | Durham Constabulary.

After crashing into a curb, Duffy abandoned the vehicle, leaving his partner Kelly Unsworth and the child in the car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unsworth refused to give the police officer Duffy’s name and instead claimed a stranger called James had been driving.

Duffy, of East Rainton, was later arrested and charged with dangerous driving and having no licence or insurance.

On Friday (March 21) Duffy was sentenced to 16 months in prison. He was also disqualified from driving for two years and eight months and will have to sit an extended driving test if he does reapply.

Unsworth was later charged and found guilty of obstructing a constable. The 37-year-old, of East Rainton, was given a six-month conditional discharge along with more than £100 in costs when she appeared at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court on December 6, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Simpson, who was on duty for Durham Constabulary during the incident, said: “I was personally disgusted to find a helpless three-year-old was in the back of this car.

“Instead of just stopping and being dealt with at the roadside for having no documents, Duffy made the conscious decision to risk the safety of everyone in the car to selfishly try and avoid prosecution and get away.

“Instead, he crashed his car abandoning Unsworth and the child whilst he jumped over garden fences.

“Our message is simple: dangerous driving to avoid prosecution is never worth it. Just pull over and own what you have done, don’t risk your freedom and the safety of others just to get away.

“The Motorcycle Section welcome the court’s decision to send Duffy to prison and we hope Duffy will now have time to think about his actions behind bars.”