Man launched sickening attack on partner while she was vacuuming

A drunken dad in the throes of mental illness has been spared jail for throwing his long-time partner to their living room floor in a sickening attack in Wearside.

Burly Christopher White’s minute-long assault was captured on the couple’s internal CCTV system – and played to a court.

Footage showed White, 44, previously of Washington but now of Commissioners Wharf, North Shields, grabbing her by the neck as she vacuumed, and shoving her onto tiles.

He then stood over her as she screamed in terror, placed a foot on her back and pushed her again as she crawled to get away on Monday, December 12.

Nine months after the attack, on Thursday, September 7, and after leaving the family home, White was caught driving a BMW while drunk in Newcastle.

At the time, he was 10 months into a two-year roads' ban, also for driving with excess alcohol, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

The root cause of his erratic behaviour was serious mental health woes which had repeatedly caused him to contemplate suicide, it was said.

Of the assault, prosecutor Gurjot Kaur said: “The injured party was the defendant’s partner. They had been in a relationship for 16 years.

“She describes the relationship as taking a turn due to his mental health and consumption of alcohol in the last few years.

“The victim did provide a statement to police which was retracted. She does say the household was toxic due to his behaviour.

“You can see him grabbing her, taking her to the floor and pushing her back, and kicking her back as well. I don’t believe there were injuries.”

Ms Kaur said vodka-drinking White was arrested for drink driving after being seen motoring erratically on Chillingham Road, Heaton, by police.

A breath test reading showed 76mcg of alcohol, against a legal limit of 35mcg.

White pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and assault by beating.

In court, the Probation Service confirmed he suffered from a depressive mental illness and was seeking professional help.

Sandra Fife, defending, said: “In the passage of time since this incident, this couple seem to have worked matters out.

“They certainly aren’t reconciled. They reached an understanding, effectively, where their relationship is over.

“All they are interested in is working for the interests of their child who is still at home.

‘There was clearly unrest in the house and he has reacted. This was a melting pot that has come to a head.

“My client is remorseful. He is probably not the only person with mental health who tries to self-medicate with alcohol.

“It all stems from the same root problem. He is someone who has mental health problems and uses alcohol.”

Magistrates sentenced White to an 18-month CASPS – a community alternative to short prison sentence – order.

It has requirements of 25 rehabilitation days and a 12-month mental health treatment programme.