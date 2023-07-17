A menace who sexually assaulted two victims on a Metro system has been put behind bars.

Robert Bell targeted a 21-year-old woman on the platform at a Sunderland station and pestered her with comments her being "gorgeous, sexy and beautiful", then grabbed hold of her leg and left her traumatised.

When the 38-year-old, who was already on the sex offenders register, got onto a train, he sat next to a 16-year-old and bombarded her with sexualised conversation then grabbed her hand, which he kissed and licked.

Prosecutor Anne Richardson told Newcastle Crown Court the teen victim used her mobile phone to take pictures and video of Bell, who she feared may end up killing her.

Miss Richardson said: "She used her mobile to take photos of him and took video clips.

"She believed, due to his behaviour, when she got off the Metro he was going to follow, rape and murder her and if her phone was found it could assist in identifying him."

Bell, of no fixed address, was arrested when he left the train after both women alerted staff.

He admitted two charges of sexual assault and breach of notification requirements after he failed to keep the police informed about where he was living.

The court heard he had been ordered to sign the sex offenders register last year after he exposed himself in Eldon Square Shopping Centre in Newcastle.

Mr Recorder Peter Makepeace KC today sentenced Bell to four months behind bars with a lifelong sexual harm prevention order.

Bell was ordered to sign the sex offenders register for seven years.

The judge said the victim who used her phone to capture footage of Bell showed "great sense and fortitude and wisdom".

He added: "She took a photograph and video clips. She did that, I'm quite sure, because she believed, due to your behaviour, there was a real risk when she got off the Metro you would attack her, rape her and even murder her and if the phone was found it would assist in identifying the person who attacked her.

"You seem to have very little insight into the trauma you caused those two young ladies.

"The offences took place on public transport. it is essential members of the public feel they can safely travel on public transport."

Fiona Lamb, defending, said Bell has paranoid schizophrenia and personality disorders and had not been taking his prescribed medication when he committed the offences.

Miss Lamb said Bell was homeless and using crack cocaine at the time and added: "He is remorseful about what has happened."