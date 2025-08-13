Man kicks and spits at officers as they rush him to hospital

A homeless drunk kicked two police officers and spat in the eye of one after they rushed him for treatment to Sunderland’s main hospital, a court heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Kay, 25, committed the beatings and the vile spit act after confessing minutes earlier during his arrest that he had taken a cocaine and tablet cocktail.

Kay had been detained by police after they received reports of a man acting aggressively in Gladstone Street, Monkwearmouth, on Saturday, July 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They identified him and warned him about his behaviour when he turned violent and swore in front of members of the public, prosecutor Carlie McArdle said.

When he failed to calm down, they took him to the ground in a bid to detain him – then took him for treatment when he admitted he had consumed illicit substances.

Mrs McArdle said: “Offices have attended Gladstone Street, following reports of an aggressive male banging on doors.

“He was identified as the male. Officers saw that he was unsteady on his feet and slurring his speech, and he also seemed intoxicated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was warned several times about his behaviour, but he swore obscenities in the street.

“He was cautioned and arrested for being drunk and disorderly. He continued to be aggressive and had to be taken to the ground.

“He said that he had taken tablets and cocaine, and so the officers took him to Sunderland Royal Hospital.

“At the hospital, he continued to be aggressive and kicked the officers on their lower legs several times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has then intentionally spat in the left eye and on the cheek of the male officer.”

Kay pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault of an emergency worker and one of being drunk and disorderly in public.

Gerry Armstrong, defending, said: “This is a matter that will certainly require a pre-sentence report from the Probation Service.

“He’s desperate for help, he gets no support.”

Magistrates adjourned the case for reports and Kay will be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, September 30.

John Lee, chair of the bench, told him: “You obviously have a number of issues.”

Kay said in reply: “Loads, mate.”