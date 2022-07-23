Man jailed for two breaches of restraining order that bans him from Sunderland street

Hayman Abdul Karimi appeared for sentence at Sunderland Magistrates Court on Wednesday, July 20.
Karimi, 39, whose address was given as HMP Doncaster, had been found guilty in his absence of two offences of breaching a restraining order on June 10.
He was seen in Tunstall Terrace West in the city centre on December 14 last year and January 20 this year, which he was barred from doing by terms of the order.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland teacher who taught across three generations retires after 48 years
-
2
REVEALED: The amazing new Ray Lonsdale sculpture that will be centrepiece of new £15m retail park
-
3
Young Sunderland star chosen for new Netflix series by Game of Thrones producers
-
4
British Gas search of Sunderland property led to find of commercial scale cannabis farm
-
5
'Horrendous' thugs who kidnapped man, robbed him and dumped him outside Ramside Hall Hotel begin jail sentences
He was jailed for eight weeks on each charge, to run consecutively, and ordered to pay £300 compensation.
Magistrates said they had no option but to impose a custodial sentence given that he had twice deliberately breached the indefinite order, the fact that Karimi had been serving a conditional discharge at the time and bearing in mind the impact on his victim.