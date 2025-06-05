Man jailed for strangling girlfriend at Sunderland hotel

A brute who strangled his girlfriend in during a terrifying hotel attack while on bail for an earlier similar assault on her has been locked up.

In November 2023 Shaun Clark put his hand over the woman's nose and mouth which made her struggle to breathe and then he moved his hands around her neck.

While he was out on bail over that attack, with conditions to keep away from the woman, the pair went to a wedding together in November last year and Clark strangled her when they got back to a hotel in Sunderland where they were staying.

Prosecutor Claire Anderson said: "He got on top of her and strangled her, restricting her ability to breathe."

Clark, 41, of Runcorn Road, Redhouse, Sunderland, admitted assault in relation to the first attack and intentional strangulation in relation to the second.

Judge Tim Gittins jailed Clark, who had been drinking before both attacks, for 18 months with a seven year restraining order to protect the victim.

Judge Gittins said: "Historically the courts have somewhat underestimated the gravity of domestic violence and on particular the commonly used controlling power of strangulation or suffocation.

"It is a highly damaging way to commit violence upon a partner, it is controlling, it is terrifying and it is capable of being one of the most dangerous acts which, without realisation, can lead to brain damage or death.

"You here, on two occasions, have used your size and power, relative to your partner at the time, to cause her terror. All men like you need to appreciate that the days of it being brushed under the carpet have gone."

Judge Gittins said Clark is now "publicly known" as someone who has attacked a woman and has lost his good character and good work record.

The judge added: "You are a bad drunk, when you are in drunk you are violent and aggressive."

Nicholas Lane, defending, said: "He fully accepts responsibility and seeks to blame no-one else for his behaviour and he would wish me to apologise for the obvious hurt, harm and upset he has caused."

Mr Lane said Clark has a good prospect of rehabilitation.