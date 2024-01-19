Man jailed for raping teenager in Sunderland in the 1990s

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

James Dixon. Picture c/o Northumbria Police.

A peadophile who raped a schoolgirl almost 30 years ago is now behind bars.

James Dixon attacked the young teenager in Sunderland, in the 1990s, put his hand over her mouth and ordered her to "shut up".

Newcastle Crown Court heard after the attack he warned her "one word of this and I will kill you".

The terrified youngster kept her silence for years before finally finding the courage as an adult to speak out.

Now Dixon, of Ransome Gardens, Edinburgh, has been jailed for eight years.

The 49-year-old, who continues to deny rape, was convicted by a jury after a trial.

In an impact statement the victim said her life changed forever on the night of the attack and added: "I started to rot inside, I hated myself, I blamed myself.

"I was so lost."

She added: "I finally found the strength to open my mouth.

"I am proud of the woman I have turned out to be but the hell and torture I have had to go through I wouldn't wish on anyone.

"My biggest fear was to find out he had raped or attacked another child, that would be my fault.

"I stand here today proud I can speak my truth.

"You took away my childhood. I wont' let you steal the rest of my life."

The court heard Dixon has a conviction for domestic violence in 2015 and a harassment offence that same year, both on different victims, but has no other sex offences on his record.

Judge Robert Spragg jailed Dixon for eight years for rape.

Dixon must sign the sex offenders register for life and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for ten years.

Judge Spragg said: "She was a teenager at the time. You put your hand over her mouth to prevent her shouting.

"You threatened violence to her afterwards to prevent her reporting it."

Judge Spragg said Dixon was a cocaine addict in the past and used other narcotics during his involvement in the rave scene but has been drug and alcohol free for two years.

Jane Waugh, defending, handed in character references and said Dixon has been a dedicated voluntary worker who has helped people recover from addiction and in food kitchens.