Man jailed for historic child sex offences committed in Sunderland

A man has been sentenced to a decade in prison after being convicted of a string of child sex offences in the Sunderland area more than 20 years ago.

Scott Sly has been convicted of a string of child sex offences. | Northumbria Police

Scott Sly raped and sexually assaulted the school-aged girl a number of times. Years later, the brave survivor came forward and reported the abuse to police.

The now 32-year-old denied the allegations in interview but was charged in January 2023.

In March 2024, Sly, of Dent Street, Hartlepool, appeared before Newcastle Crown Court where he was found guilty by a jury of all 10 offences, including rape, indecent assault and sexual assault.

On Friday, June 14 at the same court he was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He will also spend the rest of his life on the Sex Offenders’ Register and his victim will be protected by a restraining order.

Talking about the abuse, the survivor has said: “It is hard to put into words exactly what effect this abuse has had on me, but I will try.

“This has impacted on my life every day since the abuse – he has stolen my innocence.

“All I can do is think about the abuse; I do not have any happy days I think about like most children.

“As a result of this it has changed my attitude towards relationships with others and I struggle to build new relationships all because of him."

In charge of the investigation was Detective Constable Nicholas Moses, of Northumbria Police’s Safeguarding Department.

He said: “I would like to express my complete respect to the survivor in this case who very bravely came forward to disclose the abuse she suffered at the hands of Sly.

“It’s not an easy thing to come forward and have to re-live the worst moments of your life but, thanks to her courage, Sly is now behind bars.

“I truly hope this sentence gives her some sense of justice and comfort – if that is at all possible.

“I also hope that this shows others who have suffered non-recent abuse that it’s never too late for justice.