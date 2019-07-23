Man jailed for carrying a 10in kitchen knife after being spotted on CCTV close to Hartlepool Police Station
A man seen carrying a knife has been jailed for nine months.
Leslie Robinson threw his knife into a pub garden as police arrived.
He denied having it, but admitted the offence when shown CCTV footage, Teesside Crown Court heard.
"At about 9.20pm police were called to Avenue Road in Hartlepool," said Shaun Dryden, prosecuting.
"A male had been seen in the street with a 10in knife.
"Robinson was arrested, but nothing was found on him.
"He denied any offence until shown CCTV from the pub garden.
"That shows a figure reaching into his jacket and pushing something through the pub's railings."
Robinson, 23, formerly of Hartlepool but now of Argyll Street, Sunderland, admitted possessing a bladed article on May 4.
Michael Cahill, defending, said in mitigation: "Mr Robinson was carrying the knife because of problems he was having with another man.
"He had no intention of using it.
"Since this offence, Mr Robinson has moved away from Hartlepool to Sunderland.
"He has enrolled on college courses, and taken other steps to turn his back on his former lifestyle.”
Judge Peter Armstrong sentenced Robinson to eight months in prison.
The judge told him: "You have a record for carrying weapons, which means I am obliged by law to pass a minimum sentence.”