Man jailed for assaulting girlfriend and leaving her 'petrified' for her safety

A man who attacked his girlfriend and left her "petrified" after she ended their relationship has been jailed for four years.

Aaron McLaughlin had been seeing the woman for a year when she told him it was over in August.

Newcastle Crown Court heard McLaughlin pinned her to the bed and repeatedly punched her then after she fled to the bathroom he damaged the door to get to her.

Aaron McLaughlin. | NP

He then pushed her and she hit her head on the bath.

The court heard McLaughlin was ordered out of her home, in Sunderland, but he refused to go and went to bed.

She stayed up all night then went for help the next morning but after she returned home later that evening he showed up, with another person, and threatened to kill her and torch her home.

In an impact statement, which was read in court, the woman said: "This entire incident has left me petrified to go out by myself, I'm scared in case I see him in the street.

"I felt unable to sleep due to constant fear of further violence.

"I wish I had never met him. The last year with him has caused my life to feel like hell."

McLaughlin, 24, of St. Vincent Street, South Shields, South Tyneside, denied assault, criminal damage and harassment but was convicted after a trial.

Judge Penny Moreland said: "The offending followed her ending the relationship between you.

"You reacted violently, pinning her to her bed and punching her repeatedly to the arms and legs for over 15 minutes.

"She was able to get away from you and hid herself in the bathroom but you pursued her, kicked the door causing damage and pushed her.

"You refused to leave her home. She had to leave the house and try and find help but was unable to do so and had to wait until you left the following morning to seek assistance.

"She did seek assistance and you were reported to the police but you returned to her home that night, with another, and you threatened to kill her and to burn her house down.

"You left then returned again at midnight, she was terrified of what you might do and was again driven from her home by you."

Judge Moreland issued a restraining order to keep McLaughlin away from the victim.