A brute who choked a woman until she feared for her life has been put behind bars. Glen McKnight attacked the victim while he was at her home. Newcastle Crown Court heard she was marked but badly not injured physically, however she has been psychologically scarred. McKnight, 30, of Hylton Street, Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, denied assault but was convicted by a jury after a trial. Judge Gavin Doig today jailed him for two years and said: "It is difficult to comprehend the fear she must have felt at the time. "You choked her so much she struggled for breath. She tried to move your hand but you gripped her harder. "She told us she began to think you were not going to stop and she feared for her life." The court heard the woman said the attack only stopped when she "completely freaked out" and started hitting McKnight. She said she has been left "extremely anxious" about bumping into McKnight and has sought counselling. The court heard McKnight, who has "emotional issues" but also a good work ethic, continues to deny the offence.