James Oxley hit out twice at another gig-goer at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, and caused a fractured skull and subdural haematoma, which required emergency life-saving surgery.

The hearing was heard at Newcastle Crown Court.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the victim, who is in his 40s and had attended the show on June 4 last year with his wife, now has difficulty with tasks such as eating and walking and has lost the use of his right arm.

Mr Recorder David Gordon jailed Oxley, a self-employed electrician, for three years and said the victim, who was drunk, was unable to defend himself, "didn't see it coming" and added: "He was poleaxed and fell backwards like a sack of coal"

"It is no exaggeration to say the impact has been catastrophic on the victim."

The judge added: "The event took place at a football stadium but this was not a football match. It is clear that this was very much a family event, there was mostly young families there.

"The court heard children were seen "visibly upset and shaking" as a result of the violence and the aftermath of it.

Prosecutor Kevin Wardlaw told the court the victim, who had a low tolerance to alcohol, had been drinking and witnesses spoke of him "singing loudly and badly" and "spoiling the concert" before he was eventually asked to leave.

It was as he made his way out of the ground that Oxley approached and punched him twice, which caused him to fall backward and lose consciousness.

One witness said he had "no chance to defend himself" and he "fell straight back" after the second blow.The victim was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary for emergency surgery.

Mr Wardlaw said his injuries were "life threatening without surgical intervention".

Oxley, 39, of Stapleford Close, Newcastle, who has previous convictions, admitted causing grievous bodily harm.

Christopher Knox, defending, said Oxley, who has a serious medical condition himself, felt he was facing a "perceived threat" when he lashed out.