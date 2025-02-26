A man has been jailed after being involved in a brutal road rage shovel attack which left victims with “life changing injuries”.

In February last year (2024), Connor Dodds, 24, was driving around Easington when he was involved in a collision with another vehicle on Station Road.

The court heard how Dodds, from Peterlee, got out of his car and attempted to attack the driver using a shovel handle. Another man who attempted to intervene was struck multiple times by Dodds and his co-accused Kent Wallace.

Connor Dodds. | Durham Constabulary.

The pair made off from the scene, leaving the man with significant injuries.

Dodds was arrested days later and charged with affray, wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon, driving whilst disqualified and no insurance. Whilst awaiting his court date, Dodds was also charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

He opted for a trial however changed his mind and plead guilty following the results of forensic evidence which placed him at the scene of the assault.

Dodds, of Peterlee appeared in court this morning (February 26) and was sentenced 7 years in prison. His co-accused, Kent Wallace also received 7 years in prison.

Detective Constable Ashley Hagar, from Peterlee CID said: “This conviction and sentence has been a long time coming for Dodds and I am pleased that he is finally spending a significant time in prison for his actions.

"Dodds was determined to hurt someone that night, attacking anyone he saw fit and leaving the victims with serious, life changing injuries as a result.

“Individuals like Dodds deserve to be in prison, and it has taken great bravery from the victims to come forward and support the investigation.

“Like Dodds, we will be relentless in pursuing criminals involved in such violent offences and will continue to put those responsible behind bars.”

PC Sam Irvine, who investigated the drug offences added: “Despite being on bail for this brutal attack, Dodds continued to offend by supplying drugs around the area, causing further misery to the community.

“Drugs ruin lives and we will not tolerate criminal groups who try to profit from the sale and supply of illegal drugs.”