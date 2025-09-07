Man jailed after biting off part of victim's ear which was found on street

Newcastle Crown Court has heard how part of a man's ear was found in the street after it was bitten off during a shocking city attack.

The victim had got into a brawl with Darren Hutchinson and others after a night out in Newcastle and was left permanently disfigured.

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court. | Google Maps

Newcastle Crown Court heard the men had bumped into each other in the street in the early hours of August 28 2023, after an earlier argument in one of the pubs.

The victim believed he heard Hutchinson making a threat and so punched him but then apologised.

The court heard Hutchinson then attacked the victim, who was "repeatedly apologising" and others joined in the violence.

Miss Towers said: "The defendant bit his ear. He describes it feeling like something was cutting his ear off slowly. He felt a bite and then he felt a rip.

"This was accompanied by, he describes, excruciating pain.

"The defendant continued to punch him."

The court heard members of the public and police arrived and intervened and the victim was taken to hospital.

Miss Towers added: "The top of his ear was bitten off. That part of his ear was found on the street, it was recovered by the police."

The victim said in an impact statement his confidence was affected and he now tries to wear hats to avoid questions about what happened.

Hutchinson, 41, of Percy Avenue, Stanley, County Durham, admitted wounding with intent.

Mark Styles, defending, said Hutchinson, who had been out celebrating an event that night, was also knocked to the ground by someone during the trouble and is a grandad with family responsibilities.

Mr Recorder Brian Whitehead said the offence was out of character for Hutchinson, who he jailed for four years.

The recorder said it had been a "brawl", which seemed to be going "both ways" until the bite happened.