Man jailed after being seen with knife next River Wear
A man who was spotted by members of the public handing a knife to his friend on a pathway in Sunderland has been jailed.
Jack Rowe, 28, was sitting on the steps of the walkway beside the River Wear on the afternoon of May 15 last year when he was seen in possession of the weapon.
Harry Hadfield, prosecuting, told the court that two members of the public saw a pair of young men on the steps. They then saw one of the men pass the knife to the other.
The court heard that Rowe handed the knife to Liam Richmond, who has been convicted of possession of a bladed article in relation to the incident.
The police were called to the scene where they searched Rowe's bag. Mr Hadfield said: "The officer who searches the bag finds a six inch commando-style knife.
"When he's taken to the police station he's got a tin with him. There is some white powder."
Mr Hadfield told the court that the powder in Rowe's possession was amphetamine and the amount indicated it was for personal use only.
Rowe failed to appear before magistrates charged with possession of a bladed article and possession of class B amphetamine. He then pleaded guilty to both, as well as failing to surrender, at a later hearing.
Lee Fish, defending, said Rowe told the police there was a knife in the bag after they were called to the scene.
Mr Fish spoke of Rowe's use of drugs and said: "Substance misuse is ruling this man's life, something which he needs to address."
Mr Fish said he hoped Rowe can get the help he needs and added: "He seems determined to alter his ways."
Mr Recorder Andrew Dallas outlined how the incident had taken place in broad daylight and was seen by members of the public and said: "Knife crime is extremely serious and a point of public concern at the moment."
Mr Recorder Dallas sentenced Rowe, of Dunholme Road, Newcastle, to 26 weeks in prison.