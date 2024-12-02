Man jailed after attacking two shopkeepers with a knife after he tried to steal alcohol

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 17:14 BST
Newcastle Crown Court heard how a customer attacked two shopkeepers with a knife and shouted "I will kill you" after they tried to stop him stealing alcohol.

James Cooper had helped himself to four bottles of high quality spirts at the Village Store, Donwell, Washington in August last year (2023).

Newcastle Crown Court heard when the owner approached him, Cooper got him in a headlock, slashed his face and head with a knife and left him needing 25 stitches.

James Cooper.placeholder image
James Cooper. | NP

When the shopkeeper's wife, who also worked there, tried to help her husband she suffered a knife wound to the arm.

Cooper, 42, of Coach Road Estate, Washington, admitted two charges of wounding with intent, having a bladed article and theft.

Judge Carolyn Scott sentenced him to seven-and-a-half years behind bars with a two-and-a-half year extended licence .

The judge said Cooper poses a "high risk of serious harm to members of the public".

The court heard Cooper has mental health disorders as well as drug and alcohol problems and has been hospitalised in the past.

He will initially be transferred to hospital for mental health treatment but may be sent back to prison to complete the sentence.

Judge Scott said: "The proprietors tried to retrieve the alcohol. He approached you and you proceeded to place him into a headlock.

"You then began slashing at his head and face with a yellow coloured knife and trying to push him into a nearby fence.

“He had a 20cm wound across his head and face and received 25 stitches.

"In order to try and save her husband his wife intervened. She placed her hands over the head of her husband and this resulted in your hitting her with the knife, causing a wound to her arm.

"You were heard by a nearby witness to shout 'I will kill you'."

The court heard Cooper has schizoaffective disorder, was first hospitalised with drug induced psychosis at age 15 and had a difficult childhood.

