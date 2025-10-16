James Reed. | NP

A court has heard how a man assaulted a vulnerable woman for "several hours" over an unpaid debt and left her living in fear she will be killed.

James Reed turned up at the victim's door demanding money then subjected her to sickening violence which made her repeatedly lose consciousness and left her bleeding, bruised and terrified.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the woman has been left in such fear that she no longer felt safe where she was living so is now homeless and worried she is being hunted.

Reed, 26, of Collingwood Court, Washington, Tyne and Wear, admitted causing grievous bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon.

The court heard he has a criminal record which includes violence and was on two suspended prison sentences at the time.

Judge Julie Clemitson jailed him for 40 months with a five year restraining order to protect the woman.

Prosecutor Ian Cook said the woman took a while to answer the door when Reed turned up in April as she had been in the bath and had mobility problems, which seemed to annoy him.

Mr Cook said: "He punched the victim to the face, slapped her and kicked her to the back.

"He struck her to the face five times and he also tried to strangle her.

"She feels she lost consciousness several times during the course of the assault, which she states continued over the course of several hours."

Mr Cook said Reed accessed the woman's banking app on her phone, hit her with her own walking stick and threw an ashtray at her, which caused an injury to her elbow that needed to be stapled.

The court heard the victim was then taken to Reed's home, where he boiled a kettle and threatened to throw the hot water over her and produced a knuckle duster.

The victim was left with a cut above her eye, swelling and bruising to her face and a wound to her elbow.

In an impact statement the victim said the attack had an impact on "almost every part of my daily life".

She added that she is in constant pain in her spine and has headaches, flashbacks and nightmares and said: "If he knew where I was living he would try and have me killed as he has threatened this in the past.

"I am not sure if he has people out looking for me but I'm in constant fear people are out looking for me.

"This has led to me becoming homeless, not having a place to call my own.

"This has completely changed my life. Even now, months later, I am dealing with the consequences."

Robin Turton, defending, said Reed has used his time in prison on remand to reflect on his position and his behaviour, plans to get a job when released and added: "He is sorry for what's happened."