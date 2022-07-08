Loading...

Man jailed after arranging to meet what he believed was a 15-year-old girl for sex

A man has been jailed for two years after arranging to meet what he believed to be a 15-year-old girl for sex.

By Neil Fatkin
Friday, 8th July 2022, 12:48 pm

Joseph Smith, 37, was talking to what he believed to be a schoolgirl online and had made arrangements to meet her in April (2022).

However, unbeknown to Smith he was actually talking to an undercover online operative (UCOL) as part of a police operation.

The 37-year-old was arrested and later charged with arranging to facilitate the commission of a child sex offence.

Mr Smith, of Brackenfield Road, Durham, appeared at Durham Crown Court yesterday morning (July 7) and was handed a prison sentence and placed on the sex offenders register.

Detective Constable Christopher Bentham from the Digital Investigation team said: “Smith is a dangerous individual who I have no doubt was planning to meet up with the child.

“Thanks to our Specialist Operations unit and the collaborative investigative efforts across the force involving a number of teams, Smith is now behind bars where he belongs.

“This was a complex investigation but we will do everything we can to protect young people from harm and bring perpetrators of child sexual exploitation to justice.

“Anyone who is suffering sexual abuse, please know that you are not alone and there are people who can help you.

“Please, come forward and speak to us – no matter who the perpetrator is, or when the abuse took place, our specially trained officers are here to help you and ensure you get the justice you deserve.

“Either call us on 101 or dial 999 if you are in immediate danger.”