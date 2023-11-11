Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A paedophile arranged to babysit a young girl during sickening online conversations with what appears to have been her mother.

Graham Burton, who was out on licence from a previous prison sentence for sex offences, discussed travelling to the mum's house by taxi so he could get access to the child.

Newcastle Crown Court heard it remains unclear whether an actual mother was behind the vile exchange but Burton was sent pictures of a little girl, who appeared to be aged between five and seven, during the discussion.

Prosecutor Emma Dowling said the conversation took place on a social media app and told the court: "The person presented online as an adult female.

"The defendant entered into a sexual conversation with the profile. The sexual conversation with the adult also included the suggestion he would be interested in engaging in sexual activity with her daughter.

"He offered to babysit for the child. There was discussions about him getting a taxi over to the address."

The court heard Burton described the activities he planned to have with both the mum and daughter in graphic detail.

Miss Dowling added: "He asked for sexual images of the child. The photographs sent were non sexual, showing a young girl aged between five and seven."

Judge Tim Gittins sentenced Burton to four years behind bars with a four year extended licence and a lifelong sexual harm prevention order and sex offender registration.

The judge told him: "In chats with that person you planned to engage in sexual assaults upon that young child under the pretence of babysitting.

"The harm, had the act taken place, would have been substantial.

"I am quite certain you present as a substantial and serious, ongoing risk to young children of causing serious harm to them."

The court heard the details of the shocking arrangement were found when police visited his home in May to carry out a routine check due to his sex offender status.

Burton, who has three previous convictions relating to attempted online child sex offences and having indecent images, handed over his Samsung mobile and officers found he had been involved in conversations using alias names, which he is banned from doing.

A further inspection of the phone showed he had been talking to a profile of a 12-year-old girl, had a brief conversation about meeting up and had been sent images by her which were sexual and non sexual.

It is unclear whether it was an actual 12-year-old girl running the profile.

He had also had sexual conversations with a 16-year-old girl's profile, which was relatively short.

And as well the arrangement to babysit, Miss Dowling said there was further "deeply unpleasant" conversations Burton had had with adults, about committing sex acts with children.

Burton, 60, of High Street East, Sunderland, admitted breach of a sexual harm prevention order, attempting to have sexual communication with a child, arranging the commission of a child sex offence and possessing five category C images of child abuse, which were also found on his phone.

Lorraine Mustard, defending, said this is Burton's fourth conviction for similar offending and added: "He would like some help.