Man in court for throwing pole in Sunderland city centre riots

Police on the streets in Sunderland at the height of the summer riots.

A man who threw a pole during a city centre riot has kept his freedom.

Cameron Foale hurled the makeshift missile in Sunderland on August 2 last year, where violence mirroring scenes across the UK that summer broke out.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Foale, who was drunk, threw the pole "in the general direction" of a police officer but it did not make contact.

Foale, 21, of Fairgreen Close, Sunderland, admitted violent disorder.

Mr Recorder Brian Whitehead told him: "This was committed in the context of the disorder that spread across the country last year.

"On August 2 last year you, perhaps out of curiosity I don't know, went along and watched the growing disorder in your area and, being intoxicated, you joined in to the extent you were filmed throwing a pole in the direction of a police officer.

"Thankfully it didn't make contact."

Recorder Whitehead said he accepted Foale "probably wouldn't have done it" were it not for his intoxication, is of previous positive character, young, remorseful and capable of rehabilitation.

Foale was sentenced to eight months, suspended for 18 months, with 100 hours unpaid work and rehabilitation requirements.

Sophie Allinson-Howells, defending, handed in references, including one from an employer, which spoke of Foale in "glowing terms".

Miss Allinson-Howells said Foale has caring responsibilities and the impact on others if he were locked up would be "enormous".

During the widespread trouble that day, that involved hundreds of people, police officers, dogs and horses were pelted with missiles as areas became unsafe for ordinary members of the public.

Police were met with serious levels of violence which left some needing hospital treatment and patrol vehicles needing repair.

The city's police hub was set on fire and business premises were smashed.