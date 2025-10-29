Far-right activists hold an Enough is Enough protest in Sunderland. Credit: Getty | Getty Images

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with disturbances which gripped Sunderland city centre in August last year.

Leyton Kennedy, 22, is accused of using unlawful violence for a common purpose when present with 12 or more people on Friday, August 2. Mr Kennedy, of Highcroft, Usworth, Washington, did not enter a plea to charge of riot – unlawful violence, during a hearing at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

District Judge Zoe Passfield told him his case could only be heard at Newcastle Crown Court and granted him unconditional bail to appear there on Wednesday, November 26. Disturbances in Sunderland were part of widespread disorder across the country, sparked by the murder of three children in Southport.