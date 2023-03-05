Man in court after Strongbow incident in Sunderland - defendant was arrested three times in a fortnight

Christopher Stewart’s most alarming offence saw police called by passers-by who feared he was going to stumble into the path of passing traffic.

Stewart, 40, of Roker Terrace, Roker, was warned by a judge his inebriated behaviour was “concerning”.

His first arrest came after members of the public heard him screaming in Cooper Street, Roker, on Friday, February 10, prosecutor Niamh Reading said.

He was dealt with by magistrates.

And his second was five days later, after police found him causing a disturbance at Sunderland Marina.

He was also detained on Wednesday, February 22, again in Sunderland, amid worry he could be hit by a vehicle.

Ms Reading told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “He was heard screaming in Cooper Street. He was clearly drunk.

“Police attended and tried to calm the defendant, but he began to resist and lash out. He was arrested.

“On February 15 police were called to Sunderland Marina. The defendant was kneeling on the ground and drinking from a can.

“They approached him. He was shouting but it was not possible to make out what he was saying.

“And on February 22, police were called following reports from members of the public.

“They had concern that a male may fall into the road and into oncoming traffic. He had an opened can of Strongbow.

“He pulled away from officers and kicked the Strongbow can. He was clearly drunk and was arrested.”

Stewart pleaded guilty to three counts of being drunk and disorderly in public.

David Forrester, defending, said: “They are all the same pattern, that somebody reports concern. He knows he needs to stop drinking.

“The police arrive, and he doesn’t want to be manhandled. He’s not been arrested for 10 years, but then three times in a fortnight.”

District Judge Paul Currer told Stewart it was “concerning” that he had got himself into trouble three times, primarily because of alcohol.