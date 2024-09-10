Man in court after mass brawl at Haggerston Castle in Northumberland

A holidaymaker who joined in a mass brawl that left children in tears at a caravan park has kept his freedom.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Ward was away with family at Haggerston Castle near Berwick, Northumberland, when a fight broke out in the Live Lounge Bar and up to 20 people got involved.

The site is popular with visitors from Sunderland and elsewhere in Tyne and Wear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children could be seen on CCTV, which was played in court, crying and clinging to their parents as the trouble flared.

Newcastle Crown Court heard it was when Ward noticed his mum being dragged out of the room during the violence that he "saw red".

The 22-year-old was then caught on camera trying to break a bottle he picked up from a table before smashing a gin glass and being detained by security staff.

Ward, of Lake View Caravan Park, Stoke-on-Trent, admitted affray and having an offensive weapon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has 12 previous convictions and was on a suspended sentence order for theft, imposed by a court in Northern Ireland, at the time.

Prosecutor Matthew Hopkins told the court: "The case concerns a fight that took place around 9pm on March 17 2024 at the Live Lounge Bar inside Haggerston Castle Caravan Park.

"The fight was between two families and involved a large number of people, perhaps 15 to 20 at times."

Mr Hopkins said children "looked really frightened" and "some were crying on the footage and holding onto their parents".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam O'Brien, defending, said Ward had gone to the holiday park with family to "have a nice time" and forget about problems.

Mr O'Brien said Ward was not involved in the trouble initially but added: "He looked up and saw his mother being dragged out of the room and being abused by some other men on the other side of the dispute.

"He simply saw red. He thought his mother was being mistreated."

Judge Gavin Doig said while Ward armed himself with weapons he did not actually use them but told him: "I have seen the footage, some children were present at the time. Clearly there would have been serious fear or serious distress caused to probably a whole series of members of the public, young and old, by your actions."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Doig said Ward has mental health issues, is still a young man and admitted his guilt.

Ward was sentenced to 18 months, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation and programme requirements plus 150 hours unpaid work.