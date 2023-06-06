Man in court after hidden lager incident in Sunderland city centre

A drunken Sunderland man swore at a policeman when his sleight of hand to hide his lager failed to fool him, a court heard.

Tyrone Richardson, 35, slipped his can into a pocket when an officer came near as he boozed with pals in public in city centre High Street West.

Richardson, of no fixed abode, repeatedly used foul language when his ruse failed to throw the PC off the alcohol scent on Wednesday, May 17.

Prosecutor Lucy Todd told magistrates in South Tyneside: “An officer approached a group of males after a report of rowdy behaviour.

“He saw the defendant drink from a can of lager and then conceal it within his jacket pocket with his left hand.

“The officer confiscated the alcohol. The defendant swore. He was warned not to swear but he swore again.

“His eyes were glazed, he was unsteady on his feet, and he was clearly drunk. He swore again and was arrested.”

Richardson failed to attend the hearing on a charge of being drunk and disorderly and was found guilty in his absence by magistrates.

They decided the report of his rowdy behaviour by a member of the public was proof his behaviour had been disorderly.

He was fined £60, with £85 court costs and a £24 victim surcharge.

