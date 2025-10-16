Man in court after crashing electric motorbike whilst on cannabis and cocaine

A man ended up in hospital after crashing an electric motorbike he was riding illegally after taking cannabis and cocaine.

James Armstrong, 30, and another vehicle were involved in a smash in Palgrove Square, Pennywell, Sunderland, at 7.10pm on Tuesday, June 17, a court heard.

He was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Armstrong, of Dean Road, near Chichester, South Shields, was being treated in an ambulance when police arrived, prosecutor Ruth Forster said.

Officers followed him to hospital, where a mouth drug swipe proved positive for the two prohibited drugs – leading to bloods being taken.

Analysis showed Armstrong was over the legal limit for BZE and THC, the respective breakdown products of cocaine and cannabis.

He has now been handed an interim driving ban ahead of later sentencing after pleading guilty to two counts of drug driving.

Armstrong, who has no previous convictions, also admitted one count each of driving without a licence and insurance.

Prosecutor Ruth Forster told magistrates in South Tyneside: “Officers were called to Palgrove Square after a report of a road traffic accident.

“They saw that the rider had been placed in an ambulance. They followed as it went to Sunderland Royal Hospital.

“While there, a positive swipe was given, and bloods were then taken. Further inquiries showed that he also had no insurance and no licence.”

Armstrong gave a reading in blood for BZE of not less than 59mcg. The legal limit is 50mcg.

His reading for THC in blood was not less than 6.5mcg, against a legal limit of 2mcg.

Syed Ahmed, defending, said: “He has tendered guilty pleas at the first opportunity and should be given credit for that.

“He made admissions to police that he had been riding the bike. He was taking it a short distance from one place to another.

“In terms of the accident, he wasn’t at fault, it was the other driver’s fault. He was taken to hospital.

“The officers did what they had to do, and a blood sample was taken from him. Quite rightly, he agreed to give the sample.

“In relation to the drugs, he had been going through a difficult time and self-medicated with drugs. For this offence, he loses his good character.”

Magistrates imposed an interim driving ban and adjourned the case for an all-options report and to the same court on Thursday, November 13.