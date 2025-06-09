Man hit with bottles and has head stamped on in reported Sunderland assault

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 9th Jun 2025, 14:25 BST

A man had to be taken to hospital after reportedly being repeatedly hit on the head with glass bottles and having his head stamped on.

The incident is reported to have taken place at around 12.30am on Sunday (June 8) at the Fort pub on Roker Avenue.

Police officers would like to speak with these three people in connection to the incident.Police officers would like to speak with these three people in connection to the incident.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that several people have approached a man and repeatedly struck him with glass bottles before punching and stamping on his head.

“The victim, aged in his 20s, sustained injuries to his face and head in the incident. He was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries and has since been discharged.”

Multiple lines of enquiries have been carried out by police officers since the report was first made, including a review of CCTV footage.

Northumbria Police have today (Monday June 9) released images of three people they’d like to trace in connection with the incident.

The spokesperson added: “They were in the area at the time the assault is reported to have taken place, and officers believe they may have information that could assist the investigation.

“Those pictured, or anyone who knows them, should send a direct message to Northumbria Police on social media or via the report form on our website.”

You can also call 101 and quote reference number: NP-20250601-0131.

