Man hid whey protein down trousers in crime and Holland and Barrett

A thief took an alternative gym-shy route in his bid to build muscle - pinching body mass products from a health store.

Light-fingered Alexander McCabe, 31, swiped two packs of whey protein from Holland & Barrett.

McCabe, of Lingmell, Albany, Washington, hid them down his trousers and left without paying but was picked up on CCTV, a court heard.

Store bosses handed their evidence to police on Monday, June 24, and McCabe immediately admitted his crime when interviewed.

He has now been ordered by magistrates in South Tyneside to pay full £21 compensation to the health food retailer after targeting the branch in King Street, South Shields.

Prosecutor Paul Coulson said: “The defendant entered the Holland & Barrett store and stole two protein packs, totalling £21.

“He was captured on CCTV, and he has later admitted to it. It was low value, but he has specifically targeted those items to take.

“The crown requests £21 compensation for Holland & Barrett.”

McCabe did not attend his court hearing due to a personal issue but defence solicitor, Chris Wilson, entered a guilty plea on his behalf to a theft charge.

Addressing magistrates, Mr Wilson said: “He was interviewed and made full and frank admissions. The offence was caught on CCTV.

“He was caught placing a box of whey powder down his trousers and leaving the shop.

“It was an aberration on his part. It was not to sell, it was for his own use, he wanted to put on some weight.

“I’d invite you to deal with this by way of a financial penalty. He didn’t mess the police around in any way, shape or form.”

Magistrates also fined McCabe £80, with £85 court costs and a £32 victim surcharge.