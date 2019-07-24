Man helped to safety from Wearmouth Bridge after emergency alert

A man who sparked concerns for his wellbeing on a Sunderland bridge was brought to safety and is now being given help.

By Fiona Thompson
Wednesday, 24 July, 2019, 13:55
The emergency services were called to the Wearmouth Bridge following concern for a man.

Northumbria Police, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, Sunderland RNLI’s inshore lifeboat and Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team were called to the Wearmouth Bridge last night, Tuesday, July 23.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 10.26pm yesterday, police received a report of concern for a male on Wearmouth Bridge, Sunderland.

“Officers attended and a 38-year-old man was brought to safety.

“He was later referred to relevant support services.”

A spokesperson for the Coastguard team added: “All units were stood down after about 35 minutes once the incident had been successfully resolved.”

The call out was one of a series to the services yesterday evening, including fears for a man in the water and a broken down boat.

