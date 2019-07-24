Man helped to safety from Wearmouth Bridge after emergency alert
A man who sparked concerns for his wellbeing on a Sunderland bridge was brought to safety and is now being given help.
Northumbria Police, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, Sunderland RNLI’s inshore lifeboat and Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team were called to the Wearmouth Bridge last night, Tuesday, July 23.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 10.26pm yesterday, police received a report of concern for a male on Wearmouth Bridge, Sunderland.
“Officers attended and a 38-year-old man was brought to safety.
“He was later referred to relevant support services.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
A spokesperson for the Coastguard team added: “All units were stood down after about 35 minutes once the incident had been successfully resolved.”
The call out was one of a series to the services yesterday evening, including fears for a man in the water and a broken down boat.