Man guilty of assaulting police officers in Washington
A 47-year-old man assaulted two police officers who tried to put him in a police van in Washington.
Neville Whiteford was arrested in Malvern Road on February 2 and initially went quietly, a court heard.
But when PC Cowley and PC Rose asked him to get in the back of the police van, he became aggressive.
On the day of his trial at Sunderland Magistrates’ Court he pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting an emergency worker. He had previously admitted cannabis possession.
Prosecutor Lesley Burgess told the court that officers tried to arrest him because his bail conditions had prevented him from going to Malvern Road, something Whiteford said he was not aware of.
“Both officers saw the defendant clearly drunk – unsteady on his feet and his speech was slurred.
“Officers warned the defendant not to do anything silly. [They] try to place the defendant in the back of the van.”
Whiteford was ‘lashing out’ with his feet and made contact with both officers.
Pc Cowley was hit in the arm, causing it to bleed.
Pc Rose was kicked in the stomach and left winded.
Pc Cowley said: “I am annoyed that I was assaulted by Whiteford for doing my job.
“The injury to my arm is extremely sore.
“My children and other family members will have to see it.”
Whiteford’s solicitor said he had not realised he was on bail and could not be there.
“He did not want to get in the van and he unfortunately kicked out.”
The case was adjourned until July 26 for pre-sentence reports.