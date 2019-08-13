Man grabbed by the throat and kicked as he confronted drivers blocking road
A man who challenged motorist for blocking a roundabout was grabbed by the throat, thrown to the ground and then kicked repeatedly.
Durham Constabulary is hunting the thug after the assault which happened on 11.45pm on Sunday as a man in his 50s was walking along Newcastle Road, near the bottom of Pelaw Bank in Chester-le-Street.
He approached two vehicles, including a new-style silver Ford Fiesta, as they were parked on a mini-roundabout.
A spokesperson for the force said: “The victim has challenged as to why they were stopped there and the front passenger has exited the Fiesta, approached the victim, grabbed him by the throat, thrown him to the floor, and kicked his back a number of times.”
The attacker is white, 5ft 10in tall, in his late teens or early 20s, with short dark hair and was wearing a red t-shirt and light-coloured shorts.
Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting referrence DHM-12082019-0003.