A man who glassed his friend in the face with a pint of beer during an 18-hour drinking session has been jailed.

Patrick Cronin's victim was stood outside talking to somebody else when the violence erupted in Washington in the early hours of January 2.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that Cronin bought a pint of beer at the bar moments before he ran towards the man with force and used it to strike him.

The victim was left needing almost 50 stitches to treat three facial wounds caused by the attack.

John Hobley, prosecuting, said: "The victim was not supportive of the prosecution but the offending and the circumstances around the offence were captured on CCTV.

"The event took place in the small hours of around quarter to one in the morning of the 2nd of January when both defendant and (the complainant) were at the Middle Inn pub in Washington.

"The CCTV shows the defendant sat alone in the pub finishing a pint of beer.

"He then goes to the bar and buys another pint while chatting to members of staff and other patrons.

"The outdoor camera shows (the complainant) stood outside on the pavement in conversation with another man."

Mr Jobley said that Cronin, equipped with his recently bought pint, then approached the victim and hit him with the glass.

He said: "The defendant was running towards the victim as he struck him and appears to have done so with significant force.

"The defendant then fled the scene."

The court heard the victim briefly pursed Cronin but was later found by another punter, sat on the floor with blood pouring from his face.

Police were called and the man was taken to hospital. The officer who accompanied him stated that he witnessed blood spurting up to two metres during treatment.

Cronin was arrested at around 10am the same day and still had dry blood on his hands, the court heard.

The 36-year-old, of Shafto Terrace, Concord, Washington, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent.

David Callan, mitigating, told the court the pair have since "shaken hands" and that the victim had wished to move on.

Mr Callan said: "It's clear that the defendant is genuinely remorseful.

"They seem to be friends again these two. The complainant was annoying Mr Cronin all evening.

"He was at one stage ejected from the public house but came back in.

"He was kissing Mr Cronin on the cheek and putting his hands in Mr Cronin's pockets.

"Mr Cronin is the first to accept that does not in any way justify what has happened."

The court also heard a number of references had been submitted on his behalf and that Cronin had been suffering personal issues at the time.

Judge Edward Bindloss sentenced him to three years and two months.

The judge said: "You were on an 18-hour binge drinking session over the New Year.

"A man who you knew from school was out drinking in Washington that night as were you.

"I have watched the CCTV that shows him stood outside, hands in his pockets, talking to somebody else, going about his own life not a danger to anyone.

