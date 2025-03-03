A Wearside company boss who bombarded a woman with unwanted messages after their brief fling ended has been spared jail.

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard Wayne Crick, 53, pestered the woman for five days in February to the point she began hiding her car so he would not know where she was.

District Judge Zoe Passfield told Crick, of Churchside Gardens, Easington Lane, his victim had made it “absolutely clear” she wanted no contact.

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court. | Sunderland Echo

She said she was also concerned the offender, who has two previous convictions for harassment or stalking, still hoped to reignite the relationship.

Judge Passfield jailed him for eight weeks but suspended the sentence for 18 months, after hearing he had spent three weeks on remand since his arrest.

During that time, he had lost two stones in weight, caused by worry over his personal predicament and for the survival of his business.

The judge said: “This offence is further aggravated by your previous convictions and the fact it’s a domestic matter.

“This was, effectively, bombarding a woman who had made it absolutely clear to you, more than once, that she wanted no contact from you.

“The effect on her was so serious that she hid her car so that you would not know where she was.

“You’ve told the Probation Service that you still have feelings for her and hope to reignite the relationship.”

Judge Passfield added she was “not convinced there’s a realistic prospect of rehabilitation”.

But she said the time Crick had spent on remand meant any immediate prison term would be curtailed.

She also imposed a two-year restraining order, prohibiting him from contacting his former partner, or attending her Sunderland home.

Crick pleaded guilty to a charge of harassment without violence, between Monday, February 3, and Friday, February 7.

Prosecutor Holly Clegg said only: “The crown would apply for a restraining order, with conditions he does not directly or indirectly contact her.”

Angus Westgarth, defending, said custody had been “very tough” for Crick and had led to drastic weight loss.

He told the judge: “I accept this offence crosses the custody threshold, but it’s not the worst you’ll have heard.

“There was no violence offered and no threats. He was giving gifts and telling her how much he loved her.”

Crick must also complete 15 rehabilitation days and pay a £154 victim surcharge.