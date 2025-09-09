Man found with cocaine warned to stay out of trouble

A man living with friends in Sunderland has pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine 300 miles away – and almost two-and-a-half years earlier.

Mohammad Kalami, 21, appeared in the dock at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 8, to admit the offence.

He was found with a tiny amount of cocaine. | National World

He was arrested on a warrant at a property in Sunderland the day before, it was said.

Kalami was found with what the court heard was a tiny amount of the prohibited class A drug by police in Leatherhead, Surrey, on April 14, 2023.

Although staying on Wearside, he confirmed his normal address as Mulberry Court, Lovelace Gardens, Surbiton, Kingston upon Thames.

No explanation was given as to why it had taken so long for the case to come to court.

Prosecutor Lauren Fisher said: “The offence was committed in the Surrey area.

“Officers were driving when their attention was drawn to a vehicle which was driving down a dead-end road.

“They requested it to stop, and a search of the vehicle found a clear plastic snap bag containing a white residue. It was tested for cocaine.

“At the time of the offence he was of previous good character but since then he had been before the court for more serious offences.

“There’s an application for £85 court costs and the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.”

Kalami pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of cocaine.

David Forrester, defending, told magistrates: “I’m not sure how you can forfeit and destroy residue.

“I expect most has been taken in the process of deciding what it was.

“He is up here staying with friends at the moment and has been for a while.

“He has been in the cells since midnight. I invite you to consider a conditional discharge or even an absolute discharge.”

Magistrates sentenced Kalami to a six-month conditional discharge, and ordered him to pay £85 court costs and a £26 victim surcharge, all within 56 days.

They also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drug and the bag it was contained in.

Dorothy Gibson, chair of the bench, told Kalami he would hear nothing more of the drugs matter if he stayed out of trouble until March.