Man found ‘covered in blood’ who claimed he’d been attacked by four men with knife admitted carrying amphetamine

Officers attended Beverley Court, in Washington, on December 12, 2020 after a report of disorder and found David Bulmer, who was injured and claimed he had been attacked by four men with a knife.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 20-year-old told officers he had disarmed the attackers but was injured.

Prosecutor Anne Richardson said a "small amount" of amphetamine was found in a jacket Bulmer was wearing.

Bulmer, of Waskerley Road, Washington, accepted that although the jacket was not his, the drugs found in it were in his possession.