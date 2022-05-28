Loading...

Man found ‘covered in blood’ who claimed he’d been attacked by four men with knife admitted carrying amphetamine

A man who was found "covered in blood" when police were called to a report of a disturbance has admitted carrying a drug.

By Karon Kelly
Saturday, 28th May 2022, 4:55 am

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Officers attended Beverley Court, in Washington, on December 12, 2020 after a report of disorder and found David Bulmer, who was injured and claimed he had been attacked by four men with a knife.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 20-year-old told officers he had disarmed the attackers but was injured.

Prosecutor Anne Richardson said a "small amount" of amphetamine was found in a jacket Bulmer was wearing.

Newcastle Crown Court.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Bulmer, of Waskerley Road, Washington, accepted that although the jacket was not his, the drugs found in it were in his possession.

He admitted possessing amphetamine and has been sentenced to a conditional discharge for 26 weeks.