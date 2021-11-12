Man fined after 'very stupid' purchase of illegal stun gun that looked like torch
A "family man" who bought a prohibited weapon from a website that advertises on Facebook has kept his freedom.
Border Force officers intercepted a package from abroad addressed to Adam Monks last July and found an illegal stun gun, that looked like a torch, inside.
Monks, of Horsley Road, Barmston, Washington, admitted possession of a prohibited weapon.
Newcastle Crown Court heard there is no suggestion the 41-year-old had bought the item for illegal purposes.
Assistant Judge Advocate General Edward Legard told him: "I believe I am dealing with, essentially, an honest person who has done something very stupid."
The judge said the danger of weapons being brought into the country are that they could end up "falling into the wrong hands".
Monks was fined £750 and warned he faces 28 days in jail if he fails to pay.
Sue Hirst, defending, said Monks is a "family man" who has a job, character references and has no problems with drink or drugs.