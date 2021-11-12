Man fined after 'very stupid' purchase of illegal stun gun that looked like torch

Border Force officers intercepted a package from abroad addressed to Adam Monks last July and found an illegal stun gun, that looked like a torch, inside.

Monks, of Horsley Road, Barmston, Washington, admitted possession of a prohibited weapon.

Newcastle Crown Court heard there is no suggestion the 41-year-old had bought the item for illegal purposes.

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court.

Assistant Judge Advocate General Edward Legard told him: "I believe I am dealing with, essentially, an honest person who has done something very stupid."

The judge said the danger of weapons being brought into the country are that they could end up "falling into the wrong hands".

Monks was fined £750 and warned he faces 28 days in jail if he fails to pay.

Sue Hirst, defending, said Monks is a "family man" who has a job, character references and has no problems with drink or drugs.

Miss Hirst said the weapon was bought from the internet and added: "This wasn't some very rare website, it was one advertised on Facebook, people use it on a regular basis."