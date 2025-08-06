Man fined after stealing Greggs sausage rolls and alcohol from Houghton stores
Anthony Robertson, 43, now wants to stay out of trouble and only offended because he was homeless and hungry, his solicitor said.
Robertson, who is still of no fixed abode but in the process of getting accommodation, targeted Greggs and Lidl outlets on Monday, July 7.
He entered Greggs’ store in Newbottle Street and swiped £21.40 of sausage rolls, prosecutor Marcus Blakelock said.
Soon afterwards, he walked into Lidl’s branch in nearby Mautland Square, and made off with 12 cans of Madri lager.
Mr Blakelock added: “He picked up food items from Greggs and left the store. He offered no payment.
“A police officer has identified him, and the defendant has then admitted responsibility for the theft from Lidl.
“From Lidl he took 12 cans of Madri lager, again failing to make payment and leaving.
“He has seven previous convictions from 11 offences, the last was on October 2, 2023. There are two thefts, the last one being on that date.
“These latest offences are obviously aggravated by his previous convictions.”
At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Robertson pleaded guilty to two counts of theft from a shop.
Chris Wilson, defending, said: “At the time the offences were committed, Mr Robertson was struggling greatly and dependent upon alcohol.
“He had nowhere to live. He was hungry. He ate the sausage rolls and drank the alcohol. He made full and frank admissions to the police.
“Mr Robertson has had his fill of coming before the courts for these offences. He wishes to remain offence-free in future.
“I’d invite you to deal with this matter by way of a financial penalty. He’s entitled to maximum credit.
“He’s not alcohol dependent, he’s not a drug addict, he’s just someone who was down on his luck, who fell on hard times.”
Magistrates fined Robertson £120, with £85 court costs, and ordered him to pay compensation of £21.40 to Greggs and £19.49 to Lidl.