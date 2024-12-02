A Sunderland man caught with drugs was shocked to find they were a cut above what he was expecting, a court heard.

Joshua Richardson, 32, of Duke Street North, Fulwell, believed he had bought £60 of low-level amphetamine from his dealer.

But he was stunned when forensic testing of one of his 11 foil wraps by police revealed it to be higher grade cocaine.

Richardson told his solicitor it would have cost him far more to buy class A cocaine than class B amphetamine - and expressed unhappiness at facing a more serious charge.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty to possession of drugs on Sunday, September 1, and failing to surrender to custody on Friday, May 12 last year.

District Judge Zoe Passfield hit Richardson with fines totalling £120 and ordered his drugs be destroyed.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “The drugs matter relates to police attending Duke Street, after a report of a disturbance.

“They saw the defendant and he gave them false details but they were able to establish who he was.

“He said that the drugs were amphetamine but one was field tested and it was cocaine. His last conviction was in 2022.”

Richardson had been due in court last May to be tried for an unknown alleged offence which was dropped on the day by prosecutors.

But his failure to attend led to a warrant being issued for his arrest – but he was not found for 18 months.

Of that matter, Mr Anderson added: “He was unfit to attend court on that day, but he accepts that he had ample time to present himself to police.”

Heather Bolton, defending, said: “He is upset. He bought what he believed was amphetamine. It was field tested, and one packet was found to be cocaine.

“He paid £60 and had it been cocaine, he would have paid substantially more. The original matter against him was not proceeded with.

“He was aware that there was a warrant but he accepts that he buried his head in the sand. He was arrested early yesterday for that matter.”

Judge Passfield fined Richardson £80 for drug possession and £40 for failing to surrender, with £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge.

She ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs