A man is fighting for his life and is in a critical condition in hospital after he was hit by a vehicle following a large-scale disturbance in Sunderland.

Shortly after 12.30am today, police officers were called to an address in Crieff Square, in Hylton Castle, and found a 31-year-old male with serious chest injuries.

A man was taken to hospital with serious chest injuries

His injuries were consistent with having been in collision with a vehicle. He was taken to hospital and remains in a critical but stable condition.

A black BMW, which is believed to have been used in the incident, was later found burnt out in the Wendover Way area of Witherwack.

An investigation is now ongoing into the incident as detectives look to determine the circumstances surrounding the man’s injuries.

Three men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of affray and remain in police custody.

A large disturbance broke out in the early hours of this morning

They are currently assisting officers with their inquiries.

Detective Inspector Sean Mcguigan, of Northumbria Police’s Southern CID, has appealed for anybody with information about the disturbance and the events that followed to come forward.

“This was an incredibly serious incident that has left a man with serious injuries in hospital,” Det Insp Mcguigan said.

“Our initial inquiries suggest that the man was hit by a vehicle in the Crieff Square area following a disturbance involving a large group of individuals in the street.

An investigation is being carried out by police

“This unfolded shortly after midnight in a residential area, so we believe neighbours or those living nearby may have witnessed what happened and could have valuable information that could assist with our investigation.

“I would ask those people to come forward and pass on any information, as we look to determine exactly what happened and how exactly the man came to suffer these injuries.

“This type of behaviour is totally unacceptable, and we are committed to taking swift and robust action against anyone found to have been involved.

“Police will remain in the area today to carry out enquiries and offer any reassurance to the public. Anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to a nearby officer.”

The North East Ambulance Service confirmed they attended the scene and took the injured man to Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 37 180619 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”