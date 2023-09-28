Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man struck fear into his cousin by waving his arms around, damaging her garden – and then smashing her car, a court was told.

Blaine Gilby, 35, of Hewitt Avenue, Ryhope, lost his temper and knocked over an ornamental pillar, sending it tumbling into her front door in Hendon.

Gilby then took fresh aggression out on her parked Vauxhall Mokka, inflicting damage with his fists on Friday, September 22.

At South Tyneside Magistrates' Court, he pleaded guilty to charges of causing criminal damage, causing fear of unlawful violence and possession of cannabis.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty to charges of causing criminal damage, causing fear of unlawful violence and possession of cannabis.

Magistrates then adjourned his case and granted him bail after hearing he had an emergency hospital appointment, due to possibly having a blood clot.

But they granted him his freedom on condition he does not contact his cousin, or enter Hendon.

Prosecutor Gurjot Kaur made no representation to the court, with defence solicitor Gerry Armstrong outlining the case.

Mr Armstrong said: “Mr Gage has pleaded guilty to causing fear and distress at his cousin’s home on this day.

“He lost his temper and smashed one of the pillars in the front garden, which has gone into the door.

“He was waving his arms around, which has caused fear, and he has smashed the car.

“He has since been in hospital and needs some further emergency treatment.

“What is of great concern is that his father, during the pandemic, died of a blood clot, and it seems to be in the genes.

“The police have had him at the hospital and he’s back at 4pm to be seen about this blood clot.

“This incident happened in Hendon, he lives in Ryhope, he doesn’t need to go into Sunderland except for the DWP for his benefits.”

Magistrates ordered an all options report, meaning Gilby could be jailed when sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, October 24.