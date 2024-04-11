Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A motor menace is facing at least six months behind bars for jumping red lights and zooming the wrong side of bollards on a blind bend in a bid to evade chasing police in Sunderland.

Anthony Newall, 36, floored his Ford Transit van in a failed attempt to shake off his pursuers in and around city centre Tunstall Terrace on Saturday, April 6.

Newall, of Sunderland Road, Houghton, committed the crime while banned from the roads for almost eight years after being convicted of causing serious injury through driving in 2020.

He appeared in the dock at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court to plead guilty to charges of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

District Judge Zoe Passfield remanded him into custody ahead of sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday, May 8.

She warned him the starting point for his offences was six months’ custody but said there were “many” aggravating factors.

Prosecutor Paige Sparks said: “The defendant made off from police. He’s disqualified for causing serious injury through driving.

“He went through two red lights and on the wrong side of bollards. It was through two lights on red and two bollards on the wrong side on a blind bend.

“The crown says these matters should be committed for sentencing.”

Tom Morgan, defending, told the judge: “He’s entitled to full credit for his guilty plea. I understand you may commit this matter to the crown court.”

Judge Passfield confirmed to Newall the starting point was six months behind bars but that his latest offences were aggravated, but other factors.

She also imposed an interim driving ban, adding: “You will be given credit for your guilty pleas but you will be sentenced at the crown court.”

Newall was disqualified from driving for seven years and eight months and jailed for over five years by a judge at Newcastle Crown Court in 2020.

He and another man had left a van driving fighting for life after pinching his vehicle as he made deliveries in December 2019.