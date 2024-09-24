Man encouraged XL Bully dogs to attack police - then bit officers himself

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who encouraged his XL-bully type dogs to attack a police sergeant and bit the officer himself has kept his freedom.

Nathaniel Wardle. | Northumbria Police

Nathaniel Wardle shouted "get him" and "help" at the two animals he had with him when the cop approached to speak to him near a bus station last October 31.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the officer's padded police jacket protected him from the bites but one did puncture his arm.

The dogs were deterred when a constable used pava spray but Wardle, from Peterlee, then started trying to bite the officers himself.

Prosecutor Anthony Pettengell told the court police had been called to the area after reports of a road accident and they approached Wardle because they noticed he had injuries and suspected he may have been involved.

Mr Pettengell said: "He pushed the police officer away and then when the officer had a firm grip he encouraged the dogs to attack the officer.

"He was shouting 'get him' and 'help". The dogs became highly agitated."

Mr Pettengell added: "Most of the bites were to the padded police jacket thankfully, however, one punctured his upper right arm.

"A police constable deployed pava spray and the dogs were deterred from attacking. The defendant then started to bite the officers himself.

"The defendant also repeatedly pulled the dogs back to him, as if to encourage them to attack again."

After he was handcuffed and detailed Wardle was asked why he had been so violent and said it was because he feared the officers wanted to seize the dogs.

The sergeant said in an impact statement he had "never experienced an incident such as this" in his eight years service and was left concerned about potential disease.

The incident happened near Hexham bus station in Northumberland

The court heard around a month later, on November 26, Wardle was caught with a knife in Peterlee.

Wardle, 20, of Lancaster Hill, Peterlee, admitted assault, having a bladed article and failing to attend two court hearings.

Ian Crooks, defending, said Wardle's life has been "chaotic" and he has mental health problems.

Mr Crooks said Wardle witnessed his father die in "horrific circumstances" and said the people accused of his murder were cleared, which has had a massive impact on him.

The court heard there has recently been a "glimmer of encouragement" that Wardle could co-operate and keep out of trouble.

Judge Stephen Earl sentenced Wardle to two years, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements and a £300 compensation order.

The judge said: "It was a particularly nasty attack by encouraging your dog to bit him and bite him he did and of course he suffered injury as a result of that."