Man due to appear in court charged with attempted murder
A 54-year-old man of no fixed abode has been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of administering a noxious substance.
The charges relate to two alleged victims.
The charge of attempted murder is in relation to a man aged in his 70s.
The charge of administering a noxious substance relates to a man now aged in his 50s.
The offences are alleged to have occurred in Newcastle between September 2022 and January 2024.
He is due to appear before Newcastle Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Thursday, September 11).